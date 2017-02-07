Boil advisory lifted for Kinder

The boil advisory for some residents in Kinder has been lifted.

Customers along U.S. 190, west of Kinder, and U.S. 165, south of Kinder, were under a boil advisory on Tuesday, Feb. 7, due to a main line repair, according to officials with Southwest Allen Parish Water District. The boil advisory has now been lifted.

