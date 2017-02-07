TRAFFIC: Heavy congestion on La. 27 south of Ellender Bridge

It's a sad sight for music lovers, knowing a label that put Lake Charles on the map in the music industry, is now reduced to rubble. "You cant get the smell back, you cant get the feeling back, walking on the floor, seeing the way things were," said one rummager, Bam Arceneaux. The recording studio was founded in 1952 by musician Eddie Shuler. He started the Goldband label for his own band, but soon took on others. His label became one of the largest prod...