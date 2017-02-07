Lake Charles Fire Department accepting applications for firefighters

Some students were injured when a school bus was involved in an accident on Weaver Road between Ham Reid and Country Club roads Thursday morning, Calcasieu School Board officials said. All the children were checked out and some were treated for injuries, said Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman.More >>
Some students were injured when a school bus was involved in an accident on Weaver Road between Ham Reid and Country Club roads Thursday morning, Calcasieu School Board officials said. All the children were checked out and some were treated for injuries, said Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman.More >>
A new search engine called truepeoplesearch.com contains information you may not want the world to have.More >>
A new search engine called truepeoplesearch.com contains information you may not want the world to have.More >>
Earlier this morning we had a round of storms come through and even produced a tornado. Now that the rain has passed, we are not expecting any more rain the next few days. We will go into this weekend with beautiful weather! The rain was caused by a cold front. With the front pushing through, that is turning our winds to the north. This will help cool temperatures temporarily overnight. Also, on Saturday, we are expecting less humid conditions, thanks to the cold front!More >>
Earlier this morning we had a round of storms come through and even produced a tornado. Now that the rain has passed, we are not expecting any more rain the next few days. We will go into this weekend with beautiful weather! The rain was caused by a cold front. With the front pushing through, that is turning our winds to the north. This will help cool temperatures temporarily overnight. Also, on Saturday, we are expecting less humid conditions, thanks to the cold front!More >>
A tornado is believed to have touched down around 4 a.m. north of Fields in southwest Beauregard Parish Friday. Officials with the National Weather Service say the tornado touched down near Raymond Spikes Road, which intersects with La. 109. The area is heavily wooded. So far, there have been no reports of damage. The NWS sent out a survey team after seeing Tornadic Debris Signature (TDS) on radar. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A tornado is believed to have touched down around 4 a.m. north of Fields in southwest Beauregard Parish Friday. Officials with the National Weather Service say the tornado touched down near Raymond Spikes Road, which intersects with La. 109. The area is heavily wooded. So far, there have been no reports of damage. The NWS sent out a survey team after seeing Tornadic Debris Signature (TDS) on radar. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Children in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream.More >>
Children in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana with rare diseases are getting the opportunity to live their dream.More >>