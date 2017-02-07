Lake Charles Fire Department accepting applications for firefighters

There could not be a better time to become a firefighter for the Lake Charles Fire Department, according to Chief Keith Murray.

Entry level pay begins at $30,022. In addition, the City supplements an additional $200 per month to firefighters during their first year of service. After their first year of service, firefighters begin receiving $500 ($6,000 annually) per month from the City.

“Firefighters help assure that our citizens are safe and protected day and night, knowing that the Lake Charles Fire Department stands ready to respond to a situation whenever and wherever they are needed,” said Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach. “Their selfless bravery and hard work make them shining examples in our community.”

You can pick up an application from Ashley Miano, or her representative, at the Fire Administration Office, 4200 Kirkman St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Applicants must attach a copy of the following documents to the application before returning it to the Lake Charles Fire Department Administrative Office:

Proof of United States Citizenship (birth certificate if born in the United States, or Certificate of Naturalization, or U.S. Passport)

High school diploma or GED equivalency certificate

Valid driver’s license

Copy of birth certificate (verifying age)

Approved applicants will be notified at least five days in advance of the exact date, time, and place of the examination, which is to be determined.

For additional information, call the Lake Charles Fire Department at 337-491-1360.

