CPSO: Owners of Sulphur company allegedly gained $230,000 through overbilling

Ernest Anderson (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Ernest Anderson (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Marianne Anderson (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Marianne Anderson (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA -

A Sulphur couple, the owners of a construction company, are accused of defrauding a client through overbilling.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the complaint regarding Powerhouse Commercial Construction on Feb. 11, 2016, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Kim Myers. Powerhouse is owned and operated by Ernest Anderson, 50, and Mariana Anderson, 57.

During the investigation detectives learned the Andersons were managing a construction job on 5th Avenue in Lake Charles and had been overbilling the victim's company, Myers said. The investigation revealed the terms agreed upon for the construction job were vendor cost plus a 10 percent fee, but the Andersons would charge more than the actual vendor cost, then create fraudulent invoices, add the 10 percent fee and submit it for payment to the victim.

The total amount of fraudulent billing is approximately $230,000, Myers said.

The Andersons were indicted by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury on Feb. 2. They were arrested Feb. 3 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Both are charged with theft of $25,000 or more. They were both released on $5,000 bond, set by Judge Thomas Quirk.

