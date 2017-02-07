My Favorite Things Contest Rules

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Casa Manana/Que Pasa, 2510 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, Nederland Jewelers, 4031 Nelson Road, Lake Charles, LA 70605, and KPLC, LLC (hereafter “KPLC-TV”) 320 Division St., Lake Charles, LA 70601. The promotion begins February 6, 2017 and ends at 9am February 13, 2017. Entries must be received by 9am February 13, 20174. This promotion is void where prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and Federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following parishes in the station’s viewing area: Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, Allen, and Beauregard, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees, or persons living with employees or immediate family members of employees, of Raycom Media, Inc., KPLC-TV, Casa Manana/Que Pasa, Nederland Jewelers, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. The phrase “immediate family members” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, siblings, and any other extended family members. Only one entry per e-mail address will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.

How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 9am February 6, 2017, individuals can log on to the contest page at www.kplctv.com and complete the online entry form. Entries must be received by 9am February 13, 2017 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsors, telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempts.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, and Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that KPLC-TV and the other Sponsors of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that KPLC-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsors for that purpose. KPLC-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

Prizes. Winners will be chosen at random to receive one of the following prizes: $100 gift card to Casa Manana/Que Pasa, or a $100 gift card to Nederland Jewelers.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winners. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

How the Prizes are Awarded. Winners will be notified via email and or phone. Prizes will be picked up by winner at the sponsors business within 10 business days.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A valid driver’s license or other valid picture identification is required to claim a prize. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by February 27th or the prize will be forfeited.

Winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KPLC-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners will receive a Form 1099 from KPLC-TV if KPLC-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name, voice, likeness, biography, and opinions in publicity in ay media, worldwide, without any additional compensation or consideration, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KPLC-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsors, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prizes, however caused. Entrant releases Sponsors from any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, product liability, and merchandise delivery.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KPLC-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KPLC-TV are final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsors’ web site, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion). Sponsor disclaims any representations or warranties regarding the merchantability or fitness of any prize.

List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KPLC-TV 320 Division Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601 or visit the website at www.kplctv.com between February 13, 2017 and March 17, 2017.