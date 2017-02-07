Tornado Watch for Allen and Jeff Davis parishes

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 2:00 p.m. for parts of the KPLC viewing area east of Lake Charles including the parishes of Allen and Jefferson Davis.

A few isolated storms initiating ahead of a stronger line that will eventually move through eastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama today has had a history of some rotation detected in the strongest storms that manage to develop this morning.

Additional storms will be possible across Allen and Jeff Davis parishes through mid-morning with the severe threat ending altogether for both of those parishes well before the noon hour.

The overall threat for severe weather in Southwest Louisiana remains very low, but one or two storms capable of rotation can’t be ruled out over the watch area, mainly from Lafayette and eastward through the early afternoon.

It’s important to note that this Tornado Watch does not include Calcasieu, Beauregard, Cameron or Vernon parishes.

Additionally, it's also important to remember that a WATCH means severe weather is possible but not imminent whereas a WARNING for your location means severe weather is imminent or already occurring and you should go to a sturdy building in an interior room until the warning is canceled

Stay tuned to KPLC for the latest updates

