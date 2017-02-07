WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Overall crime is down in Lake Charles

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Overall crime is down in Lake Charles, but there are some hot spots, according to Chief of Police Don Dixon. We'll show you those areas this morning on Sunrise.

Local taxi companies are preparing for competition from ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, now that the Lake Charles City Council has cleared the way for them to locate here.

A federal appeals court will hear oral arguments on President Donald Trump's executive order regarding immigration.

Plus, Valentine's Day is still a week away but if you don't have your flowers ordered, you might have few left to choose from.

And a lawsuit is slamming Louisiana's system to defend poor people. the lawsuit describes defendants waiting months in jail to see their lawyers, and lawyers who are woefully overworked.

In weather, temperatures today will again warm up to near record highs near 80 by this afternoon, although clouds and breezy south winds may keep us barely out of the 80s the next couple of afternoons. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

