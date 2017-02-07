Valentine's Day Flowers

Valentine's Day can sometimes be hard to get on board with, but getting flowers is always nice.

Even though the holiday is still a few days away, now is the time you need to start ordering.

According to TheFlowerExpert.com, roses are normally the most popular flowers during the holiday.

Lilies, tulips and carnations follow close behind.

The reason you need to order early is because according to Pro Flowers, nearly 200 million roses will be purchased for Valentine's Day and men purchase around 110 million of those.

If there's someone special you're buying for, you don't want to be the person who orders flowers too late and get the last pick of the bunch.

