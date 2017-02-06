Crime Report: High-crime communities of Lake Charles

It's common when moving to a new city to hear warnings from residents of where not to live. In Lake Charles, some will tell you to avoid areas north of Interstate 10 but the crime rate there may surprise you.

"You know I've been chief 15 years but when I came in, there's this false impression that North Lake Charles is a high crime area when it's actually not," says Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon.

If you look at Lake Charles, breaking down 2015 crime numbers, it becomes clear that North Lake Charles is not the most crime-ridden area.

"It's center Lake Charles," says Dixon, "Every year for 15 years that I can remember, it's always been our highest crime area."

Police say the stigma was created decades ago.

"You know, speaking with my dad who policed North Lake Charles in the 60s, where that may have been the case, where people commonly refer to the nicer part of town the south, but that was the 60s and this is 2017," says Cpl. David Wagoner.

Wagoner showed us the true high-crime area of the city in a ride-along.

"We used to refer to it as High School Park," he says.

Chief Dixon says High School Park is known as Beat 6 to officers. Last year, the area had the highest cases of robbery, assault and battery, burglary, and theft. Beat 6 encompasses the area between Broad Street south to the railroad, and 1st Avenue east to the Kayouchee Coulee just before I-210.

"There are some very good people that live in that area, but again it's low income, high unemployment, a lot of drug activity and when you have those three things together you are going to have a high crime area," says Dixon.

The chief says Lake Charles Police use these statistics to know which areas of town need the most attention from law enforcement. With a force that's down 13 officers, he says it's difficult to focus too much on one community, that's why he encourages people to step up and help.

"We have several low income areas that actually have neighborhood watch groups and neighbors that watch out for each other," says Dixon, "I'm not aware of one in high school park."

Corporal Wagoner says some people in Beat 6 have unfortunately gotten used to chronic high crime.

"In some of these high crime areas I've spoken with people and many members through the department, and they'll make the statement 'That's how it's always been, so we didn't bother calling.' Well, that's not how it should always be and it's not how it should be," says Wagoner.

He says we should never settle for living in a crime-filled area. The easiest way reverse the trend is to speak up.

"Keeping your eyes open, take a second to look out your blinds to see if anything seems out of place," Wagoner suggests.

You can help organize a neighborhood watch, voice concerns at community policing meetings, even just get to know your neighbors. Police hope you never become complacent and never accept crime as the norm.

"There's no reason that at some point every area of the city should be a low crime area."

