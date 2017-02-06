McNeese's Lance Guidry to reassume role as defensive coordinator

McNeese football head coach Lance Guidry will pull double duty for the Cowboys as he assumes a role where he has made the Cowboys’ “Defense With Attitude” traditionally one of the nation’s best defenses – the defensive coordinator.



In addition, Guidry will coach the cornerbacks and will hire a director of football operations person that will also coach the Buck safety position.



“After every season, off-season, spring training and summer drills, we re-evaluate every aspect within out football program,” said Guidry who is entering his second season as the Cowboys’ head coach and coming off a 6-5 record in 2016. “We look at all our successes in an area and the failures or the decline of performance within the program. We evaluate both players and coaches, from what, when, why, who and how.



“As the head coach, it’s my job to help identify the problem areas and assist as much as possible to fix the problem. After evaluating the entire area, I thought the best way to address the problems was to take over as the defensive coordinator.



“We do appreciate all the efforts and hard work from Coach (Tommy) Restivo and we wish him the best of luck in the future.”



In 2016, the Cowboys defense gave up 285 total points, the most allowed in three years, while allowing 372 yards, including 260 through the air to rank fifth in the Southland Conference. It also ranked near the bottom of the league in red-zone defense by allowing 28 scores in 30 tries.



“This year, defensively, we thought that we didn’t play with as much passion, confidence, or toughness both physically and mentally as we have been in the couple years prior to this past season.”



In 2015, with Guidry as the defensive coordinator, the Cowboys ranked fourth in the FCS in rushing defense and 11th in total defense in the country and topped the Southland Conference in 10 defensive categories.



Guidry is expected to name his DFO/assistant coach the first part of March.



“With the task of doubling as the head coach and the defensive coordinator, I will need assistance in the area of administrative duties,” said Guidry. “We will hire a coach with experience in this area and is familiar with McNeese Football and the tradition of our historic program.”



The remaining members of the football staff remain intact while assuming their coaching roles from 2016.



