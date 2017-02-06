Iowa promotes defensive coordinator Tommy Johns to head football coach

Iowa didn't have to search very far to find its replacement for the departure of head coach Sean Richard. The Yellow Jackets promoted defensive coordinator Tommy Johns to the post of head coach on Thursday.

"I think it makes it a lot easier because you are familiar with the kids, the administration and the community," said Johns. "Those are the things that you need to build a program."

Johns has been a staple in the Southwest Louisiana coaching community and is the son of legendary St. Louis and LaGrange coach, Mike Johns. Tommy played center under his father at LaGrange from 1997-2000.

Tommy joined the Iowa coaching staff in 2014 after coaching defense for his father at St. Louis. Since his arrival in Iowa, Johns has helped the Jackets make back-to-back quarterfinal appearances for the first time in school history.

"From what we have done the last two years, two quarterfinal appearances, the bar has been set," said Johns. "It's been raised a lot higher from even when I first got here. The kids expect it and that's what you want."

This season, the Yellow Jacket defense smothered their opponents. Iowa only allowed 49 points in district play, including a pair of shutouts. That type of recent success doesn't exactly scream the need to change up anything too drastically.

"I think we have to be extremely careful with the amount of things we change, because we have a lot of players coming back. We have nine returning starters on offense and six on defense. We have some guys defensively that were good key players that we have to replace. We may have some personnel and scheme changes to replace those guys. But I think the winning formula is what we did this past year. I think we finally figured out what we wanted to do and we were able to get it done. The record kind of speaks for itself."

