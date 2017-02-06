Who is supposed to clear debris from I-10? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Who is supposed to clear debris from I-10?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Transportation Development District 7 officials say there aren't enough employees to cover the area so they have to improvise. It turns out there are multiple agencies contracted by DOTD for certain jobs.

DOTD estimates around 60,000 vehicles pass through Lake Charles on I-10 every day.

"Our sweepers can't get on the road everyday. Some of that stuff will accumulate but we do the best to keep the roadways safe that's the main thing," said Todd Landry, District 7 Administrator.

Landry says the maintenance staff is spread a little thin with 1500 miles to cover and few maintenance employees.

Contractors have to be hired. One contractor handles sweeping the bridges, roadways and inner shoulder of the interstate.

According to Landry there wasn't enough money in the budget for the outer shoulder, so the district's street sweeper steps in.

"We use it as needed because the person that drives that truck is also on other crews and so their in a maintenance crew and we have 16 people on that maintenance crew and they take care of 344 miles of road."

Landry said that one person has been on medical leave.

"There's all kinds of debris it hits the road all day every day and we're just doing the best with the forces we have of course we have limited resources and limited funds and we just really work hard and make the best use of those." 

That includes the district's roadrunner that passes through the area multiple times a day to clear dangerous objects from roadways.

In order to spread their reach further, they also use the trusty program at the sheriff's office for litter pick up.

Landry says DOTD picked up 72,000 cubic yards of litter last year.

"We're trying to maintain roads keep them safe build new ones we're trying to do all those things and we have to stop and pick up trash and it's kind of sad."

Landry encourages residents to call1-877-452-3683 (1-877-4LA-DOTD) if they see hazardous materials in the road, or if there is an area that is particularly polluted. 

Click HERE to learn about the Adopt-A-Highway program. 

