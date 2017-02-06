Millions call in sick the day after Super Bowl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Millions call in sick the day after Super Bowl

(Source: NFL) (Source: NFL)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

According to Nielsen, more than 111 million people watched Super Bowl LI Sunday night. On Monday morning, 16 million people were expected to call in sick. Another 7.5 million were expected to arrive late to work.

The age range of people most likely to call in sick? Between 18 and 34.

"Have you ever called in sick, or taken the day off after the Super Bowl?"

According to researchers, millions of dollars in productivity are lost following the Super Bowl because of the sick calls. Kraft Heinz estimates those sick calls cost the country $1 billion in lost productivity.

"I did not know that, but I heard that they were trying to make it a national holiday out of it, though," said Logan Lodge. "It makes sense."

Dollars and cents. The staggering numbers prompted Kraft and Heinz to give all salaried employees the day off. The company is also launching a petition to turn the Monday after the game into a National Holiday. If Heinz reaches their goal of 100,000 signatures, the company will send the petition to Congress.

"I don't think that's necessary," said Taylor Hassenpflug, of Lake Charles.

"It doesn't really make sense to me," said Tiffany Boudreaux, of Lake Charles. "I know there's a financial argument there, but I think it just encourages more people to not work, of course, and maybe they could just move the Super Bowl to Saturday night. I think it would make more sense - and then we all take off work on Sundays."

Now it's time for the honesty test. Have they ever taken off work the day after the Super Bowl?

"Nope. I make sure I get the day off ahead of time," said Hassenpflug.

Boudreaux also said she has never called in sick after the big game saying, "I'm not a big football fan."

Over 68,000 supporters have signed the petition.

To see the petition, click HERE.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

