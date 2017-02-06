Taxi companies, locals react to possibility of ridesharing compa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Taxi companies, locals react to possibility of ridesharing companies in Lake Charles

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles City Council put the final touches Wednesday on the "Vehicles for Hire" ordinance, which allows Transportation Network Service companies like Uber or Lyft to make their way to the city.

It's something to which many say they are looking forward. 

"Uber would be really good for the community," Cherlyn Lewis said. "We have a big influx of people that are coming in."

"It's something that's needed," said Lea Robinson

"I think Uber would be fine because Lake Charles is a growing town and I think it would be fantastic," Jesse Brown said. 

"We have cabs, so why not Uber," asked Merri Uddin. "Why not? Train, planes, buses, why not?"

KPLC reached out to Uber and the company responded:

"We are pleased that the City Council passed a sensible framework for ridesharing in Lake Charles.  While we do not have immediate plans to begin service in Lake Charles, we look forward to bringing safe, reliable transportation options to the community and welcome more and more people to sign up for this flexible work opportunity."  

But for taxi companies like Yellow Cab, owner Jordan Page said he prepared for anything.

"It'll help us and it'll hurt us, it will help us in a way of: it'll keep a lot of the illegal cabs off the street and it'll hurt us in a way that it will take a couple dollars away from us," Page said. 

Page has even released an app that allows customers to request rides just like the ridesharing companies. 
 
"We try to keep up with the times so we got an app for that," he said. 

And Page said he's not going to let the potential competition get to him.

"Oh, it's OK, it's perfectly fine, I think it would be; you can't beat up somebody for trying to come in here and do something," he said. 

KPLC also reached out to Lyft but company officials did not get back to us by news time. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Recent severe storms damage crawfish stock

    Recent severe storms damage crawfish stock

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:27:58 GMT
    Source: KPLCSource: KPLC

    It's been a week since Southwest Louisiana was severely flooded by heavy rains. Crawfish farmers are paying a heavy price. Jody Galley is the owner and operator of Galley Crawfish, a crawfish farm in Pine Island. He said no crawfish farmers in the state were prepared for the rain that drenched Southwest Louisiana. "All of the farmers in the crawfish business, none of us was prepared," Galley said. "You drop 13 inches of rain in a short period of time, it fills these t...

    More >>

    It's been a week since Southwest Louisiana was severely flooded by heavy rains. Crawfish farmers are paying a heavy price. Jody Galley is the owner and operator of Galley Crawfish, a crawfish farm in Pine Island. He said no crawfish farmers in the state were prepared for the rain that drenched Southwest Louisiana. "All of the farmers in the crawfish business, none of us was prepared," Galley said. "You drop 13 inches of rain in a short period of time, it fills these t...

    More >>

  • Special meeting scheduled next Monday to override Sulphur mayor's pay raise veto

    Special meeting scheduled next Monday to override Sulphur mayor's pay raise veto

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:31:13 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It’s been exactly one month since Sulphur’s city council came together and proposed that the mayor receive a $10,000 annual raise. But it’s something  mayor Chris Duncan  has been against since the very beginning. “They asked me my opinion, I gave them my opinion, but they’re the governing body of the city,” he said.  Mayor Duncan has expressed that he believes that money should go towards public employees, and also believes th...

    More >>

    It’s been exactly one month since Sulphur’s city council came together and proposed that the mayor receive a $10,000 annual raise. But it’s something  mayor Chris Duncan  has been against since the very beginning. “They asked me my opinion, I gave them my opinion, but they’re the governing body of the city,” he said.  Mayor Duncan has expressed that he believes that money should go towards public employees, and also believes th...

    More >>

  • New Kroger draws crowds on opening day

    New Kroger draws crowds on opening day

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:23:42 GMT
    (Source: Kroger)(Source: Kroger)

    Lake Charles has been buzzing about the new "super" Kroger on Country Club Road for months and it doesn't disappoint. It's one 100,000 square feet of everything you could need including 18 gas pumps, a Starbucks, and a two-lane drive-thru pharmacy.  You can order freshly prepared food in the store and even sit down to enjoy in the dining area.  It has an incredible community focus. Local artists were commissioned to paint a mural. The store has a...

    More >>

    Lake Charles has been buzzing about the new "super" Kroger on Country Club Road for months and it doesn't disappoint. It's one 100,000 square feet of everything you could need including 18 gas pumps, a Starbucks, and a two-lane drive-thru pharmacy.  You can order freshly prepared food in the store and even sit down to enjoy in the dining area.  It has an incredible community focus. Local artists were commissioned to paint a mural. The store has a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly