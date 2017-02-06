Taxi companies, locals react to possibility of ridesharing companies in Lake Charles

The Lake Charles City Council put the final touches Wednesday on the "Vehicles for Hire" ordinance, which allows Transportation Network Service companies like Uber or Lyft to make their way to the city.

It's something to which many say they are looking forward.

"Uber would be really good for the community," Cherlyn Lewis said. "We have a big influx of people that are coming in."

"It's something that's needed," said Lea Robinson

"I think Uber would be fine because Lake Charles is a growing town and I think it would be fantastic," Jesse Brown said.

"We have cabs, so why not Uber," asked Merri Uddin. "Why not? Train, planes, buses, why not?"

KPLC reached out to Uber and the company responded:

"We are pleased that the City Council passed a sensible framework for ridesharing in Lake Charles. While we do not have immediate plans to begin service in Lake Charles, we look forward to bringing safe, reliable transportation options to the community and welcome more and more people to sign up for this flexible work opportunity."

But for taxi companies like Yellow Cab, owner Jordan Page said he prepared for anything.

"It'll help us and it'll hurt us, it will help us in a way of: it'll keep a lot of the illegal cabs off the street and it'll hurt us in a way that it will take a couple dollars away from us," Page said.

Page has even released an app that allows customers to request rides just like the ridesharing companies.



"We try to keep up with the times so we got an app for that," he said.

And Page said he's not going to let the potential competition get to him.

"Oh, it's OK, it's perfectly fine, I think it would be; you can't beat up somebody for trying to come in here and do something," he said.

KPLC also reached out to Lyft but company officials did not get back to us by news time.

