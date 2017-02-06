CPSO: Moss Bluff woman arrested after leaving three children hom - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO: Moss Bluff woman arrested after leaving three children home alone overnight

Krystal Green (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Krystal Green (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Three children, ages 11, 4, and 13, were left home alone overnight in Moss Bluff, raising concerns over their welfare, authorities said.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 3, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Moss Bluff where they made contact with two children, ages 11 and 4, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When deputies spoke to the 11-year-old she said that her mother, Krystal M. Green, 34, had left sometime in the previous night to go to work and had not returned. She also told deputies her 13-year-old brother was home but had left earlier that morning to go to school.

According to Myers, a family acquaintance informed deputies that Green had called her to check on her children while she stayed at a friend's house. Deputies were also informed by another acquaintance that Green has left the children home alone on several other occasions.

Green arrived at the home at 9:40 a.m. and told deputies she left her children home alone so she could go to work. After further investigation, Green was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of child desertion. She was released the same day on a $3,000 bond, set by Judge Ron Ware.

