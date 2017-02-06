Super Bowl snacks in high demand

The USDA says Americans will eat 1.3 million wings and 4.4 million pizzas on Superbowl Sunday.

Pizza and wings are of course the staples for football fans and Tony's can attest to at least half of that.

"Lots of big pizzas, lots of big pasta dishes. We're getting a lot of orders for those, of course, people are taking it home for the game so the dining room might not be that busy but the to go is very busy," said Chris Dickson, a manager at Tony's Pizza.

But there seems to be another contender among the to go orders.

"We have a really nice bucket of spaghetti. We call it a family bowl and we’ve gotten a few of those today," said Alexandra Schexnyder, also a manager at Tony's Pizza.

While you're at it, why don't you combine them...Tony's already has.

"I'd like to shout out to the spaghetti and meatball pizza," said Dickson. "It’s a little hidden gem we have here. You get the best of both worlds and it might sound a little crazy but its perfect for the Super Bowl."

The phone is ringing off the hook for the reinforced game day staff.

"Thank goodness we have more than one line," said Schexnyder.

Although you may not think of pasta while watching the big game, Walk-Ons offers some other unusual game day food.

"So, big game days, the day of and the day after, it's 'The Hangover Burger' the name kind of coincides with everything that happens over the weekend," said sales and marketing manager, Julie Mack.

Duck gumbo and Catfish Atchafalaya are some of the other dishes popular on game days.

"That's what makes it fun the atmosphere and the adversity that’s what kind of brings it altogether and what makes us Walk-Ons," said Mack.

Let's not forget about the drinks!

"Basically, we're just going to have a big party out here and pack the house like we usually do and see who wins the big game," said Mack.

