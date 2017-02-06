Super Bowl snacks in high demand - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Super Bowl snacks in high demand

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The USDA says Americans will eat 1.3 million wings and 4.4 million pizzas on Superbowl Sunday. 

Pizza and wings are of course the staples for football fans and Tony's can attest to at least half of that. 

"Lots of big pizzas, lots of big pasta dishes. We're getting a lot of orders for those, of course, people are taking it home for the game so the dining room might not be that busy but the to go is very busy," said Chris Dickson, a manager at Tony's Pizza. 

But there seems to be another contender among the to go orders.

 "We have a really nice bucket of spaghetti. We call it a family bowl and we’ve gotten a few of those today," said Alexandra Schexnyder, also a manager at Tony's Pizza. 

While you're at it, why don't you combine them...Tony's already has. 

"I'd like to shout out to the spaghetti and meatball pizza," said Dickson. "It’s a little hidden gem we have here. You get the best of both worlds and it might sound a little crazy but its perfect for the Super Bowl." 

The phone is ringing off the hook for the reinforced game day staff.

"Thank goodness we have more than one line," said Schexnyder.

Although you may not think of pasta while watching the big game, Walk-Ons offers some other unusual game day food. 

"So, big game days, the day of and the day after, it's 'The Hangover Burger' the name kind of coincides with everything that happens over the weekend," said sales and marketing manager, Julie Mack.

Duck gumbo and Catfish Atchafalaya are some of the other dishes popular on game days.

"That's what makes it fun the atmosphere and the adversity that’s what kind of brings it altogether and what makes us Walk-Ons," said Mack. 

Let's not forget about the drinks! 

"Basically, we're just going to have a big party out here and pack the house like we usually do and see who wins the big game," said Mack. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO awards detective "Deputy of the Year"

    CPSO awards detective "Deputy of the Year"

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:48:34 GMT

    Monday, May 15 kicks off National Police Week, which honors law enforcement officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty. To start off the week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office continues a tradition by performing annual deputy inspections, followed by an award ceremony.

    More >>

    Monday, May 15 kicks off National Police Week, which honors law enforcement officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty. To start off the week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office continues a tradition by performing annual deputy inspections, followed by an award ceremony.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Confrontation between motorcycle clubs preceded shooting at Pinederosa Park

    Confrontation between motorcycle clubs preceded shooting at Pinederosa Park

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-10 21:31:15 GMT
    Christopher Bryan McGowan (Source: Westlake Police Department)Christopher Bryan McGowan (Source: Westlake Police Department)
    A confrontation between motorcycle clubs led to a shooting at Pinederosa Park Sunday night. One arrest has been made and authorities are continuing to search for another person, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye. One motorcycle club was at the park when another arrived and confronted the other, Wilrye said. The verbal confrontation turned physical before shots were fired and two people were injured. Sulphur man Christopher Bryan McGowan, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged...More >>
    A confrontation between motorcycle clubs led to a shooting at Pinederosa Park Sunday night. One arrest has been made and authorities are continuing to search for another person, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye. One motorcycle club was at the park when another arrived and confronted the other, Wilrye said. The verbal confrontation turned physical before shots were fired and two people were injured. Sulphur man Christopher Bryan McGowan, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid conditions continue with rain coming through Friday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid conditions continue with rain coming through Friday

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-05-10 20:17:38 GMT
    Scattered showers and storms FridayScattered showers and storms Friday

    Another warm night is in store for tonight. Temperatures may not fall out of the 70s in a few areas. We will not see any rain, but will have mostly cloudy skies. With the southerly winds, it will also be a muggy and humid night out. Thursday will be almost an exact replica of today. We will have partly cloudy skies with the sun peeking through at times. It will be warm and muggy, yet dry throughout the day with no rain. We will still have southerly winds keeping us warm humid.

    More >>

    Another warm night is in store for tonight. Temperatures may not fall out of the 70s in a few areas. We will not see any rain, but will have mostly cloudy skies. With the southerly winds, it will also be a muggy and humid night out. Thursday will be almost an exact replica of today. We will have partly cloudy skies with the sun peeking through at times. It will be warm and muggy, yet dry throughout the day with no rain. We will still have southerly winds keeping us warm humid.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly