SLIDESHOW: Super Bowl LI in photos

Another warm night is in store for tonight. Temperatures may not fall out of the 70s in a few areas. We will not see any rain, but will have mostly cloudy skies. With the southerly winds, it will also be a muggy and humid night out. Thursday will be almost an exact replica of today. We will have partly cloudy skies with the sun peeking through at times. It will be warm and muggy, yet dry throughout the day with no rain. We will still have southerly winds keeping us warm humid.