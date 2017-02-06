Welsh police looking for suspect who robbed N. Adams gas station

The Welsh Police Department is looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of the Exxon gas station located at 604 N. Adams Avenue.

Police responded to a robbery call about 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 4., said Welsh Chief of Police Marcus Crochet. The clerk was held at gunpoint while the cash register was robbed. The suspect fled the scene in a late model, silver Dodge Charger. Video surveillance showed the vehicle enter the I-10 eastbound entrance ramp and continue heading east on I-10. Witnesses also saw the vehicle travel east on I-10.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with a receding hairline, muscular build, estimate age between late 20s and early 30s, height between 5-foot-11 to 6-foot tall and wearing a tan military-style outfit with a dark color zip-up sweatshirt, Crochet said. The suspect vehicle is described as a late model Dodge Charger, possibly an RT package with sunroof, tinted windows, and after-market tires and rims. The wheels were described to be 20 to 22 inches in size with low-profile tires.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident, Crochet said. The investigation in ongoing.

Crochet asks anyone with information to call the Welsh Police Department at 337-734-2626 or Det. R. Brown at 337-452-1437.

