Two men captured after high speed chase in Jennings

Two Welsh men who led police on a chase through Jennings before ditching the vehicle and fleeing were captured Sunday night, authorities said.

Ronnie Sonnier and Billy Knight, both 25, were arrested and charged with resisting an officer, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office. Knight was also charged with obstruction of public passage and unauthorized entry.

The high-speed chase began when deputies observed a vehicle obstructing the roadway on McKinley Street in Jennings, Ivey said. The driver and passenger sped away as deputies approached the vehicle. The pursuit continued at speeds over 70 mph in a 50 mph zone through Jennings.

Deputies located the vehicle abandoned under the Hwy. 90 overpass, Ivey said. Witnesses directed deputies to an area, where both driver and passenger were arrested.

Both Sonnier and Knight were booked into the parish jail with no bond, Ivey said. Knight is also being held on a warrant out of Arkansas.

