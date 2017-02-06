WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Proposal to replace Obamacare - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Proposal to replace Obamacare

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump says Americans may have to wait until next year for his healthcare plan. Hear what he had to say in an interview over the weekend about his proposal to replace Obamacare.

Welsh police are continuing to look for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened at the Exxon gas station on North Adams Avenue.

Plus, animals running without a leash are causing issues in Calcasieu parish, we're looking into the laws both neighbors and owners have this morning.

And the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime last night to win their fifth Super Bowl title.

In weather, Monday will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of a quick shower in the early morning hours. Temperatures will be warm in the middle 70s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood coming to Cajundome

    Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood coming to Cajundome

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:12 AM EDT2017-05-10 15:12:46 GMT
    (Source: Jeremy Cowart)(Source: Jeremy Cowart)

    The Garth Brooks World Tour is set for Saturday, June 24. 

    More >>

    The Garth Brooks World Tour is set for Saturday, June 24. 

    More >>

  • City of Lake Charles announces Downtown at Sundown lineup

    City of Lake Charles announces Downtown at Sundown lineup

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-05-10 11:23:19 GMT
    Downtown at Sundown (Source: City of Lake Charles)Downtown at Sundown (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles has announced this year's lineup for Downtown at Sundown.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles has announced this year's lineup for Downtown at Sundown.

    More >>

  • State Supreme Court upholds ruling that police union can endorse candidates

    State Supreme Court upholds ruling that police union can endorse candidates

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:05 AM EDT2017-05-10 10:05:38 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's ruling that a local police union can endorse political candidates.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's ruling that a local police union can endorse political candidates.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly