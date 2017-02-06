WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Proposal to replace Obamacare

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump says Americans may have to wait until next year for his healthcare plan. Hear what he had to say in an interview over the weekend about his proposal to replace Obamacare.

Welsh police are continuing to look for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened at the Exxon gas station on North Adams Avenue.

Plus, animals running without a leash are causing issues in Calcasieu parish, we're looking into the laws both neighbors and owners have this morning.

And the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime last night to win their fifth Super Bowl title.

In weather, Monday will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of a quick shower in the early morning hours. Temperatures will be warm in the middle 70s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

