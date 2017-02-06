Dogs running without leashes causing issues in Calcasieu parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dogs running without leashes causing issues in Calcasieu parish

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A dog running free through their own yard may not seem like it would be a big deal, but in some cities in Calcasieu parish, it's illegal.

Some people have gone as far as to threaten to shoot dogs who run into their yard without a leash.

Depending on where you live, laws regarding leashes can vary. 

Some cities require your dog is on a leash at all times, including when they are in your yard.

Other cities in Calcasieu parish require dogs to only be on a leash when they are off their owners' property.

You can check to see what leash laws are in your area, HERE.

