Korean War sailor visits USS Orleck

The USS Orleck receives many visitors, but it's a special treat when former sailors make their way back to the 1944 destroyer. 

It was in 1949 when Richard Paulsen stepped onto the USS Orleck as a crewman during the Korean War. 

"I spent a lot of time on here," said Paulsen. "It was good times." 

So when his family finally was able to bring Paulsen back to this ship it was a trip he was excited to take.

"Since I told him I know he's packed his bags like two weeks ago, and I called him and he checks his calendar," said his son Kenneth Paulsen. 

When that day finally arrived Paulsen was able to tour the ship, bringing back a lot of memories of things he did like loading missiles and where he slept.

Paulsen even remembered watching movies on the ship, and working radar.  

And this wonderful reunion is something Paulsen's family is happy to make happen for their father one more time.

"If they're thinking about moving the ship to another area around here and doing some more work on it, we'll definitely come back to see it again," said Kenneth.

