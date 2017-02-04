Cowgirls commit 21 turnovers in 79-57 loss to Lamar

Lamar used a full court press to force 21 McNeese turnovers and scored 31 points off those turnovers in a 79-57 Southland Conference win over McNeese here Saturday afternoon at the Montagne Center to remain undefeated (12-0) at home this season.



Senior Amber Donnes tied her season high to lead McNeese with 19 points. Donnes was 7 of 12 from the field with three of those coming from behind the arc. Dede Sheppard came off the bench to chip in with 10 points.



Lamar’s Kiandra Bowers had a career day, ending the game with a career high 30 points. She was 13 of 18 from the field, all coming from layups. Mo Kinard and DeA’ngela Mathis also scored in double figures with 13 and 11, respectively.



McNeese dropped its fourth straight game, all to teams in the top five in the league standings to fall to 10-12 overall and 5-6 in conference play while Lamar improves to 16-5 overall and 9-2 in league play.



The Cowgirls struggled with Lamar’s full-court press from the opening tip. McNeese turned the ball over in their first three trips down the floor.



Lamar held a 20-7 and its one they never gave up. The Cardinals scored 12 of their first quarter points in the paint and 10 came from eight Cowgirl turnovers. Lamar ended the game scoring 44 of their points in the paint.



McNeese got within seven points (20-13) early in the second quarter after opening the quarter by scoring the first six points. Lamar went on to outscore McNeese 10-3 to extend its lead to 30-16 before taking a 38-28 lead into the locker room.



The Cardinals would outscore McNeese 41-29 in the second half to seal the win.



McNeese will return to action next Saturday to host Incarnate Word at 2 p.m. in its only game of the week.

