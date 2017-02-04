Eunice bull fighter works final rodeo Saturday

Saturday marks the final night for the 78th annual rodeo, but it's also the final night for one Eunice bull fighter Kenny Bergeron.

"I was 15 the first time I fought bulls, and I had a bull catch me and throw me up in the air, said Bergeron."I kind of cartwheeled and landed on my back and that's all I've ever wanted to do since."

And that's all Bergeron has done for the last 20 years.

"Right out of high school I was doing 35 to 40 rodeos a year," he said.

Bergeron has traveled around the country, competing professionally, and being in this business has become his job

"Mentally I don't think about it," he said. "It's just like anybody getting up and going to the office in the morning, you know what you got to do and you go and you do it."

But Bergeron knew eventually it was time to call it quits when he met one special lady.

"I was lucky enough to meet my wife here at the Lake Charles rodeo four years ago and we got married and moved to Mississippi and it's just time," he said. "I've been doing this a long time, (and) this is a young man's game and I'm not that young anymore."

Saturday's rodeo will be the last time Bergeron performs in Louisiana, and the Burton Coliseum is a place that holds a lot of memories for him.

"Tonight will be the 93rd performance that I've done in this building," he said. "..I mean this building is special to me, I've probably done more rodeos than anybody ever in Louisiana in this building."

And while Bergeron's career comes to a close, he does have some advice for those looking to get into rodeo.

"First of all you have to love it and you have to be willing to give everything you can because if you don't give it 100 percent then you'll never be successful."

The rodeo will finish up this evening with the last show starting at 7:30 p.m.

