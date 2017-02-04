Eunice bull fighter works final rodeo Saturday

Over the next two weeks there will be a lane closure on Highway 82 east of Holly Beach. While it may increase traffic congestion, the purpose of the project could mean great things for the marshes of Cameron Parish.More >>
Welsh Police officers will soon see more money In their paychecks. The town council voted 3-2 last Tuesday approving a new fiscal year budget of $253,282 for the police department. Patrolman Shawn Donahoe with the Welsh Police Department said the decision to increase pay for officers shows their hard work hasn't gone unnoticed. "We're out here we want to make a difference, trying to improve the community," said Donahoe. "We don't get in here...More >>
Good news for the residents of Lake Arthur, Mermentau and all those who live along the Mermentau River, the river has crested slightly lower than forecast at 8.73 ft.More >>
Spike strips were deployed to stop an early morning crash that started on I-10 and ended on 210 Monday, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said. Even with four flats, the driver continued and, at low speed, struck a patrol car head-on, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. No officers were injured. Gassdy Gael Tovar, 24, is charged with first-offense DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, hit-and-run and other traffic violations. ...More >>
Fifteen illegal immigrants have been arrested at an LNG plant under construction in Cameron. Federal officials say the 15 illegal immigrants were using names, social security numbers and matching birth certificates, primarily issued in Puerto Rico. They used that information to obtain ID cards from Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and other states. They were hired by subcontractors who used hiring offices in Port Arthur, Texas. Last week, a federal grand jury in Beaumont indic...More >>
