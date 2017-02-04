Livestock Show and Rodeo has $2 million impact in Southwest Louisiana

The 78th Annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo always draws a crowd to the Burton Coliseum.

This year is no different.

Organizers say it's a $2 million impact to the area.

"Well, it started in 1939 and this is our 78th year," said Blain Crochet, president of the Livestock Show and Rodeo Board.

Crochet said it's an event that draws in locals and visitors alike.

"This is what it's all about. This is why we do this. We have probably 1,500 boys and girls that are showing with about 3,000 livestock," said Crochet.

Attendees can check out livestock - like cattle and swine - in the barn for free but inside the coliseum, it's another world - one that includes Sulphur native Shane Hanchey.

"I've been roping since I was about 4 or 5 years old," said Hanchey.

Hanchey is a world title holder in the professional tie-down roping category and now spends most of his days on the road.

"It's a lot different than any other sport. We're traveling throughout the year, 10 months out of the year," said Hanchey.

It's why competing in front of his hometown crowd is extra-special.

"I've always had pretty good luck in the Burton Coliseum for whatever reason. I think I've won this rodeo 2-3 times so obviously whatever’s winning first tonight, that's what I'll be going for. I'd like to win another title here in the Burton Coliseum," said Hanchey.

Hanchey and BamBam will compete in tie-down roping and team roping this weekend - just a few of the many categories.

It's a show that not only includes competition but also about a hundred trail riders parading through the coliseum.

The event combines history, fun, and a show - all what make this event a hit with the community.

And if you missed out Friday, festivities continue Saturday.

Ticket and show information are available

