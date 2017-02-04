Livestock Show and Rodeo has $2 million impact in Southwest Lou - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Livestock Show and Rodeo has $2 million impact in Southwest Louisiana

(Source: SWLA District Livestock Show and Rodeo) (Source: SWLA District Livestock Show and Rodeo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The 78th Annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo always draws a crowd to the Burton Coliseum.

This year is no different.

Organizers say it's a $2 million impact to the area.

"Well, it started in 1939 and this is our 78th year," said Blain Crochet, president of the Livestock Show and Rodeo Board.

Crochet said it's an event that draws in locals and visitors alike.

"This is what it's all about. This is why we do this. We have probably 1,500 boys and girls that are showing with about 3,000 livestock," said Crochet.

Attendees can check out livestock - like cattle and swine - in the barn for free but inside the coliseum, it's another world - one that includes Sulphur native Shane Hanchey.

"I've been roping since I was about 4 or 5 years old," said Hanchey.

Hanchey is a world title holder in the professional tie-down roping category and now spends most of his days on the road.

"It's a lot different than any other sport. We're traveling throughout the year, 10 months out of the year," said Hanchey.

It's why competing in front of his hometown crowd is extra-special.

"I've always had pretty good luck in the Burton Coliseum for whatever reason. I think I've won this rodeo 2-3 times so obviously whatever’s winning first tonight, that's what I'll be going for. I'd like to win another title here in the Burton Coliseum," said Hanchey.

Hanchey and BamBam will compete in tie-down roping and team roping this weekend - just a few of the many categories. 

It's a show that not only includes competition but also about a hundred trail riders parading through the coliseum.

The event combines history, fun, and a show - all what make this event a hit with the community.

And if you missed out Friday, festivities continue Saturday.

Ticket and show information are available HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Shooting at Pinederosa Park

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Shooting at Pinederosa Park

    Monday, May 8 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-05-08 10:23:14 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Welsh residents irked by severe flooding

    Welsh residents irked by severe flooding

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-05-08 05:17:56 GMT
    Source: KPLCSource: KPLC

    After Southwest Louisiana was soaked by heavy rains and subsequent floods last week, one town is still cleaning up - Welsh. John McCorquodale and his family just finished renovating parts of their home after the city was hit by unforgiving floods this past August. Now, after 16 inches of rain filled their home, they are going to have to do it all over again. "It's frustrating that we have to do this over and over," McCorquodale said. The list of "new" renovation...

    More >>

    After Southwest Louisiana was soaked by heavy rains and subsequent floods last week, one town is still cleaning up - Welsh. John McCorquodale and his family just finished renovating parts of their home after the city was hit by unforgiving floods this past August. Now, after 16 inches of rain filled their home, they are going to have to do it all over again. "It's frustrating that we have to do this over and over," McCorquodale said. The list of "new" renovation...

    More >>

  • Two shot at Pinederosa Park

    Two shot at Pinederosa Park

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:43:40 GMT

    Two people were shot at Pinederosa Park Sunday night, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. One person was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital and another person was transported to a local hospital, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.  The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Two people were shot at Pinederosa Park Sunday night, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. One person was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital and another person was transported to a local hospital, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.  The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly