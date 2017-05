A Houston man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-10 westbound Friday night, authorities said.

Mel Estess, Sulphur police spokesman, said the crash happened close to 10:30 p.m. on I-10 westbound near Beglis Parkway.

The driver left the road for unknown reasons, hit a guardrail and flipped, he said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

