Jeff Davis School Board considers extending application deadline for superintendent

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Jeff Davis Parish School Board will soon decide on whether they will extend the application deadline for a new superintendent. 

The deadline to apply for the superintendent of the Jeff Davis Parish school system closed Monday afternoon with only one person applying.

Interim Superintendent Kirk Credeur was the only applicant for the position - which isn't uncommon, he said.

"Historically in Jefferson Davis Parish, you have not had many applicants," Credeur said. 

Jason Bouley, president of the Jeff Davis Parish School Board, said at times, it's easier to build internally. 

"In the past, we've hired from within mostly," Bouley said. "It's really tough to know from outside applicants exactly who you're getting, what kind of job they've done wherever they were." 

Jeff Davis also happens to be one of the lower-paying parishes in the state. The outgoing superintendent's salary was just under $116,000. School board members said money is important but they don't believe it was a driving force in the low amount of applications.

"That maybe is a factor, but I think the fact that we've hired from within is probably the main issue." said Bouley. 

"Absolutely money plays role in it," said Credeur. "But you have to understand educators; educators didn't get in this business for the money.". 

Credeur said he's ready for the job, but he respects the process and doesn't want to overstep his boundaries. He also said his role would change but only to a certain extent. 

The school board will interview the acting superintendent on Feb. 14 and members will make a final decision on Feb. 16.

If it's decided to extend the application deadline at the Feb. 16 meeting, the school board will go through the process again and advertise the open position.  

