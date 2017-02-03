Businesses prepare for big game weekend

There's plenty of anticipation for this weekend's big game and several businesses around town have been preparing for days now.

"We have a managers meeting the week before; we make sure all the managers know all that's going on for the events that are coming up and we also make sure we are staffed up - all hands on deck; we make sure our prep crew is ready the day before and we prep all the food that night," said Paige Alle, Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar manager.

Alle said Gator 99.5 will be hosting a patio party, which they believe will draw in more people.

And Walk-On's is not alone.

"We are gearing up for a huge party," said Jay Ecker, owner of Rikenjaks.

He said they, too, have been working hard to get ready for football crowds. Rikenjaks will be hosting a crawfish boil.

"It starts with our staff; we have a great crew here; they all pull together; they know it's going to be a long day, but it's a blast for them too, so that's where we start. Of course, the kitchen - we just prepare a little extra - the crawfish, when it's gone, it's gone," Ecker said.

But not everybody will be going out. Some will be taking advantage of services like Waitr, the food delivery app.

"We are staffing up in all our markets to prepare for an influx of lots of orders, Houston, in particular, we are working with our restaurant partners there to make sure everything goes smoothly," said Matt Sarradet, director of restaurant operations at Waitr.

And with so much excitement surrounding the game, fans had to chime in.

"I am going for the Falcons," said Steven Roberts.

"I will probably go for the Patriots," David Dwight said.

"I'm going for the Falcons," said Dwight Douget.

"Patriots," exclaimed Alle from Walk-On's.

"Atlanta," Melissa Kelty said. "Because they have a lot of LSU Tigers on their team which I love. I know I am not supposed to root for them because they are in the same league as the Saints but if I am going to root for someone, it's going to be Atlanta."

"And New England Patriots will win Sunday. Atlanta you can have it next year - not this year," Loudy Jones said.

But the big game isn't for everyone.

Mel Miller is still dreaming about his favorite team.

"LSU Tigers go Tigers," he exclaimed.

These businesses are not the only ones planning for the big game.

Golden Nugget casino will be having specials and will be hosting the "Big Game at Blue Martini" party. Click HERE for more information.

Buffalo Wild Wings also has some specials, Click HERE for more.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.