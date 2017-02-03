LCPD: Three LC men arrested in connection with Feb. 1 armed robberies

Three Lake Charles men have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's armed robbery of a convenience store and a phone store.

Overy James Bigelow, 22; Delmond Davon Rich, 20; and Jamarcus Shaqun White, 21 were arrested on two counts of armed robbery and two counts of armed robbery with a firearm. White has an additional charge of aggravated battery.

The Lake Charles Police Department got a call after 2 a.m. on Wednesday about the armed robbery of the Hop-In store on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles.

"A female caller stated three black males, all wearing hoodies, robbed her at gunpoint and fled the scene on foot," said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, police spokesman.

When officers arrived in the area, Kraus said they saw three men running from the scene. More officers arrived and set up a perimeter in the area and not long after, all three suspects were located.

"As the officers were placing one of the suspects under arrest, they located a wallet that did not belong to the suspect," Kraus said.

While investigating the scene at the convenience store, some officers were approached by a man who said he owned the Phone Zone next door.

He told them "he was inside his place of business when three subjects entered his business by unknown means and robbed him at gunpoint. The suspects stole his wallet and cellphone and fled the scene," Kraus said. "This was the wallet that was recovered when one of the suspects was arrested."

All three have been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Bigelow and Rich each have a bond of $201,000; White's bond is $166,000.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.