Oberlin police chief facing ethics charges

The Louisiana Ethics Board has filed charges against the Oberlin police chief for getting paid to write Local Agency Compensated Enforcement, or LACE, tickets while on duty. The LACE program allows off-duty officers to make extra money. But the board finds it's unethical for the chief to participate.

Police Chief Grady Haynes has championed the cause of Oberlin police officers seeking more money for the hours they work.

“We didn't ask for much; we aren't trying to overdo it. We are just trying to get a little something to help these guys out. You know, they have families,” he said at a council meeting last year.

Oberlin police officers are able to write LACE tickets when they're off duty and are paid $15 an hour. It increases enforcement, and police make extra money. But the ethics charges indicate Haynes can't receive LACE pay, because as chief, he's already on-duty 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Plus the LACE program is run by his agency.

Haynes is paid more than $33,000 a year by the town.

According to the charges, Haynes received more than $72,000 for writing LACE tickets 2013- 2016.

The charges said Haynes personally approved the daily reports documenting his own hours worked as part of the LACE program, with him typically working six-hour periods between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In all, the Ethics Board asks for a hearing on charges that Haynes violated four different parts of the ethics code.

The chief was not available for an interview, but gave this statement:

"The Town of Oberlin has had some financial difficulties. In December of 2010, the city council passed an ordinance to allow the chief of police in Oberlin to participate in the LACE program."

"I did my job to the best of my abilities per this ordinance, generating funds in excess of a million dollars, that helps keep our town paying bills and not taken over by the state," he said. "One problem that we're having with the board is that though the council passed an ordinance to allow participation back in 2010, they did not amend the ordinance showing compensation for the chief to include this into his salary."

The hearing will be held by the Ethics Adjudicatory Board, which determines if Haynes violated the code and if so, assesses penalties. The hearing date is not yet set.

