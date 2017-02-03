OMV offers help for License 2 Drive students

Since the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections and the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) recently decided not to renew License 2 Drive Driving School’s license because of administrative rule violations, the OMV is now offering some avenues to help students of the driving school.

The OMV will honor certificates that were issued or road tests that were completed at License 2 Drive with the dates of January 23, 2017, or earlier. Any student who had road tests administered by License 2 Drive on or after January 24, 2017, will be required to have another road test administered by the OMV. There will be no charge for these tests.

Former students of License 2 Drive are encouraged to contact the OMV Training and Certification Unit at ladrivingschools@dps.la.gov or 225-925-1795 for further information, such as how to obtain a certificate of completion or a refund.

“The Office of Motor Vehicles is committed to the citizens and motoring public of Louisiana,” stated Karen St. Germain, OMV commissioner. “The operating standards must be met by all driving schools, and if they are not met they will not be allowed to operate. The OMV will work diligently to ensure any student of this school will receive the attention they need to correct any issues.”

