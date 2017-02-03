SPD releases name of man accused of leading authorities on high- - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SPD releases name of man accused of leading authorities on high-speed chase

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Pernell Joseph Gaines (Source: Sulphur Police Department) Pernell Joseph Gaines (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The Sulphur Police Department has released the name of a man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday, Feb. 2.

Pernell Joseph Gaines, 35, of Lake Charles, is charged with aggravated flight from an officer and theft of goods. He also has an outstanding warrant out of California.

Gaines was caught shoplifting when he jumped into his car and fled, said Mel Estess, Sulphur Police Department spokesman. The chase began near the intersection of U.S. 90 and Beglis Parkway and continued to I-10 into Lake Charles, ending in the driveway of the other occupant in the vehicle. Speeds reached 100 miles per hour.

The woman in the vehicle, Berttina Joyce Young, 33, faces theft of goods charges.

