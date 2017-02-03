Online auction to be held for adjudicated properties

If one of your interests includes buying property, there's an effort in Lake Charles aimed at providing help in doing so.

The Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority and CivicSource are partnering to host help sessions for purchasing adjudicated real estate in North Lake Charles. The groups have initiated the process of online adjudicated property auctions.

The properties are those that previously went unsold in a tax sale, and as a result became adjudicated to the city. The auctions provide winning bidders with full ownership of each property with title insurance at an average starting price of $5,000.

North Lake Charles adjudicated properties are listed on civicsource.com. Registered users nominate properties for auction through an $850 deposit. The initial $850 deposit will go toward the sale price of the winning bid.

Complete details about the process are available at www.civicsource.com/help, or interested buyers can call (888) 387-8033, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

