Online auction to be held for adjudicated properties

A warming trend has begun now that our winds turned back to the south today. This means it will be warmer and more humid for the week ahead. But rain still look unlikely for at least the next few days. It will be warmer overnight with lows by Monday morning ranging from the mid 50s north of I-10 to the upper 60s at the coastline.
To coincide with the 2017 Kentucky Derby, Family & Youth hosted the 5th Annual Derby for Dollars event at The Stables at Le Bocage on Saturday, May 6.
There was food from Lake Charles-area restaurants - and also drinks, music, an equestrian jumping exhibition, contests for the best hat and best derby duds, and televised Kentucky Derby action.
For the third year in a row, motorcycle riders and enthusiasts are coming together to share their passion for the open road. Roll to the Grove is being held Friday through Sunday, May 5 - 7, at Heritage Square in Sulphur.
