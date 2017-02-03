LC man accused of firing into car, striking estranged girlfriend - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

LC man accused of firing into car, striking estranged girlfriend

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Carvanski Fontenot (Source: LCPD) Carvanski Fontenot (Source: LCPD)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is accused of firing into a car, striking his estranged girlfriend.

The shooting happened on Jan. 29 and Carvanski Fontenot, 31, was arrested on Jan. 31 in Baton Rouge.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. The woman and three others were riding in a vehicle when she was confronted by Fontenot, leading to a verbal argument.

Fontenot pulled out a firearm and threatened the four occupants, Kraus said. As the woman tried to get away, Fontenot began shooting at the woman and the other occupants of the vehicle. The woman received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Fontenot was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated second-degree battery and witness intimidation, Kraus said. Judge Robert Wyatt set bond at $425,000.

