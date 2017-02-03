Southwest District Livestock and Rodeo Show happening all weeken - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest District Livestock and Rodeo Show happening all weekend

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Young people around the Lake Charles-area are geared up for the 78th annual Southwest District Livestock and Rodeo show.

Each year, more than 1,800 youth participate, exhibiting more than 3,000 head of livestock.

Briley Richard began showing cattle when she was 8 and dedicates her life to her animals.

The 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) offer programs her entire family is involved in and she's chosen to carry on the tradition.

“FFA programs teach youth responsibility; they have to get up early and feed animals; they learn business skills, as far as marketing their animals, so there’s a lot of life skills," said Jimmy Meaux, show manager.

The Southwest District Livestock and Rodeo will help kids just like Richard.

“The rodeo is a really big fundraiser for our livestock show; we give out $50,000 scholarships to our kids and the rodeo helps support that," Meaux added.

Richard said she'll be showing her cattle who she's been training with for more than two years.

“Three hours in the morning, then I go to school; then I go to the barns from the time I get home - from school until about two hours after dark," Richard said.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Burton Coliseum, 7001 Gulf Highway in Lake Charles.

Admission to all livestock shows is FREE to the public.

For more information, call 337-721-4080, visit its website or Facebook page.

