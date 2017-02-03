WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Chocolate Sushi

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to officially issue the call today for a special legislative session.

A Lake Arthur man is in jail this morning on rape charges.

Today is the deadline for Vernon residents to participate in property buyout program.

A legal battle over Cameron parish taxes became an issue at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Meeting.

Outdoor guide Hal McMillin will give us a recap of duck and goose seasons, a fishing update and information on an upcoming ski trip.

Plus, the Southwest District Livestock and Rodeo Show is happening this weekend.

And Nestle has unveiled "Chocolate Sushi" in a bid to attract more shoppers to its premium Kitkat store in Tokyo.

In weather, Friday temperatures hover in the upper 40s through mid-morning, eventually warming back up into the 50s before the noon hour only to top out in the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. Some sun is possible later in the day, but the threat of additional rain appears to be over for the next couple of days. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

