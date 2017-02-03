WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Chocolate Sushi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Chocolate Sushi

By KPLC Digital Staff
Chocolate Sushi (Source: Twitter) Chocolate Sushi (Source: Twitter)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to officially issue the call today for a special legislative session.

A Lake Arthur man is in jail this morning on rape charges.

Today is the deadline for Vernon residents to participate in property buyout program.

A legal battle over Cameron parish taxes became an issue at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Meeting.

Outdoor guide Hal McMillin will give us a recap of duck and goose seasons, a fishing update and information on an upcoming ski trip.

Plus, the Southwest District Livestock and Rodeo Show is happening this weekend.

And Nestle has unveiled "Chocolate Sushi" in a bid to attract more shoppers to its premium Kitkat store in Tokyo.

In weather, Friday temperatures hover in the upper 40s through mid-morning, eventually warming back up into the 50s before the noon hour only to top out in the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. Some sun is possible later in the day, but the threat of additional rain appears to be over for the next couple of days. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-07 15:54:22 GMT
    For the third year in a row, motorcycle riders and enthusiasts are coming together to share their passion for the open road. Roll to the Grove is being held Friday through Sunday, May 5 - 7, at Heritage Square in Sulphur.

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:17:07 GMT
    Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has announced that the boil advisory has been lifted for those residents located on the following roads: Tanglewood Loop Lander Loop Turkey Drive Maple Drive Red Oak Lane Chinquapin Lane Dove Lane  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:02:27 GMT
    A boil advisory has been announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4.  The advisory is for two areas only: the 20,000 block of Hwy 26, and Royer Road, said Tony Sonnier, District 4 spokesman. The boil advisory is in place until further notice, Sonnier said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
