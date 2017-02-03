Lake Charles Sesquicentennial events planned

The year was 1967. America was heavily involved in the Vietnam War, Lyon Johnson was president and Lake Charles was celebrating its 100th birthday. There was a multi night centennial extravaganza at McNeese Cowboy Stadium and a huge parade through downtown Lake Charles.

"As I glance at the pictures, I can hear the sounds of the (Lake Charles High School) Kilties, as they march down," said Centennial Chair and former mayor Willie Mount. "The smell of restaurants, like there are restaurants today in downtown Lake Charles."

Now it's time to celebrate 150 years with a sesquicentennial. The celebration will kick off with the opening of a time capsule that was buried at old city hall in 1967, and was set to be opened in 2017.

"In that time capsule we'll find the program, the medallions, the usual things," said Mount. "But also there are actual recordings from the governor of that time, John McKeithen, Mayor (Jim) Sudduth. State Senator Jesse Knowles."

Organizers want to celebrate the city's can-do attitude. Mayor Randy Roach says he wants to not only celebrate, but look back at how Lake Charles got to where it is today.

"I'm hoping that as we go through the process of celebrating our 150th birthday, that we'll also reflect on the journey of the last 150 years," said Roach. "I think we can learn a lot from that."

While the time capsule opening takes place April 22nd, the main sesquicentennial events aren't until September.