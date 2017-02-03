Lake Charles Sesquicentennial events planned - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Sesquicentennial events planned

The year was 1967. America was heavily involved in the Vietnam War, Lyon Johnson was president and Lake Charles was celebrating its 100th birthday.  There was a multi night centennial extravaganza at McNeese Cowboy Stadium and a huge parade through downtown Lake Charles.

"As I glance at the pictures, I can hear the sounds of the (Lake Charles High School) Kilties, as they march down," said Centennial Chair and former mayor Willie Mount. "The smell of restaurants, like there are restaurants today in downtown Lake Charles."

Now it's time to celebrate 150 years with a sesquicentennial. The celebration will kick off with the opening of a time capsule that was buried at old city hall in 1967, and was set to be opened in 2017.

"In that time capsule we'll find the program, the medallions, the usual things," said Mount. "But also there are actual recordings from the governor of that time, John McKeithen, Mayor (Jim) Sudduth. State Senator Jesse Knowles."  

Organizers want to celebrate the city's can-do attitude. Mayor Randy Roach says he wants to not only celebrate, but look back at how Lake Charles got to where it is today.

"I'm hoping that as we go through the process of celebrating our 150th birthday, that we'll also reflect on the journey of the last 150 years," said Roach. "I think we can learn a lot from that."

While the time capsule opening takes place April 22nd, the main sesquicentennial events aren't until September. For more information, click here.

  • Boil advisory lifted for parts of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:17:07 GMT
    Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has announced that the boil advisory has been lifted for those residents located on the following roads: Tanglewood Loop Lander Loop Turkey Drive Maple Drive Red Oak Lane Chinquapin Lane Dove Lane  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
  • Boil advisory announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:02:27 GMT
    A boil advisory has been announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4.  The advisory is for two areas only: the 20,000 block of Hwy 26, and Royer Road, said Tony Sonnier, District 4 spokesman. The boil advisory is in place until further notice, Sonnier said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
  • Long-serving Calcasieu Sheriff's Office sergeant passed away Friday night

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:42:30 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old.   Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...

