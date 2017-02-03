LHSAA releases 2017 boys soccer playoff brackets

The LHSAA released its 2017 boys soccer tournament brackets Wednesday. The championship matches will be held February 22 and 24 at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.
Division I-
(21) Baton Rouge at (12) Barbe
(18) Sulphur at (15) Hammond
Division III-
(21) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (12) Leesville
(19) Abbeville at (14) DeRidder
(3) St. Louis - 1ST ROUND BYE
Below are the Brackets for Divisions I-IV.
