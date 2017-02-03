Sports Person of the Week - Brije Williams

At 18-11 and a power rating of 13, it's safe to say the LaGrange Lady Gators have had a bounce back season. LaGrange has already doubled it's win total from 2016-- La'Keem Holmes' first season at the helm.

"A couple of girls on our team were on the previous year (2015) when we went 19–9, so they had tasted success before," said Holmes. "For us to lose like we did last year, I think it helped us in a way, seeing all the teams in the area make the playoffs and we being the one left out."

The main factors for the improvement came because of the mindset coming off a losing season and the leadership from senior point guard Brije Williams, who leads the team in scoring.

"Coach keeps telling me, that I am the heartbeat. There's pressure, but my high school career is almost over with," said Williams. "It [The losing season] did fuel it to make me want to win more games and go further than just making it to the playoffs."

"I tell her this all of the time, she is our pulse. I say, if we are a body, you are our heartbeat, and you don't have to be the leading scorer," echoed Holmes.

"Sometimes I forget that I didn't take her out of the game, and she will play a whole game. I will ask her, 'did I send you out this game?' 'No coach.' 'Oh, well you're good, rest up tomorrow," Holmes laughed.

The challenge now for Williams and the Lady Gators is to maintain and build upon that number 13 ranking. After that, the goal is to make it to the Top 28 in Hammond, which would be LaGrange's first semifinal appearance since 2005.

"Now we see ourselves in the rankings. In the beginning we were like 'that's early on in the season,'" said Holmes, "but now that we have two games left and we're were still a top seed, we're thinking, 'we are going to host a game this year.'"

"We want to do some damage. We feel as though we can compete and that we have the talent to complete. Why not us?"

