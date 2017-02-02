REPORT: Nelson, Ham Reid roundabout only 40 percent complete

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury got an update on the Nelson and Ham Reid Road roundabout project.

The $2.6 million project, which started last July, to ease traffic congestion was supposed to be completed this month.

However, Tim Conner, parish engineer, said from the amount of concrete poured, the project is about 40 percent complete.

Conner said the contractor will still be assessed damages of $480 per day, after the new deadline, which is now slated for some time in March.

