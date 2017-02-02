Police jury weighs in on Cameron's PILOT legal battle

A legal battle over Cameron Parish taxes was front and center on Thursday at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting. That legal battle is over what's known as a PILOT agreement, which is short for "payment in lieu of taxes."

Cameron officials had a deal in place with Cameron LNG. Under the deal, Cameron LNG would have paid the parish $503 million instead of taxes over 23 years.

While that's a large amount of money, opponents said it would have shortchanged the parish by $1.5 billion over the next two decades.Those opponents took the matter to court. Judge Ward Fontenot sided with them last month, saying the law does not allow the police jury to waive a company's current and future tax obligations.

But supporters of the tax plan are appealing the case Feb. 14. That's where the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury comes in with the "amicus brief."

In this case, the amicus brief basically means Calcasieu's not a party to this particular lawsuit, but can still let their voice be heard in court since the parish could also be impacted.

The Cameron Parish Police Jury and school board have filed a validation suit, seeking to get a dedicated long-term tax revenue stream from Cameron LNG.

"Judge Fontenot ruled against us. We've appealed it to the Third Circuit," said attorney Jay Delafield.

The suit seeks to generate $503 million for Cameron Parish over a span of 23 years from Cameron LNG to help with parish improvements.

It raised this question by juror Dennis Scott.

"Why is it so important for Calcasieu to sign on?" he said.

Cameron Parish Administrator Ryan Bourriaque responded, "This is not a Cameron Parish issue. This is not a Southwest Louisiana issue. This is a state of Louisiana issue. You probably have around $40-50 billion of projected investment that you may be impacted prior to receiving those dedicated ad valorem tax revenues coming from those investments. So, when you can move out in front of something and extrapolate the investment from years 11-20 and begin receiving those funds up front, it allows you to provide the infrastructure and investment needs in your individual communities to your residents."

Bourriaque said the PILOT they're seeking is necessary with the current economic development.

"You're handcuffed just a hair when you don't have a sales tax. And when you have an industrial tax exemption that's put in place for 10-year abatement which assists these companies. We don't wanna do anything to hurt the companies; we're going to do something beneficial not only to the company but also to the residents," he said.

Plus, Sheila Miller with the Cameron Parish School Board said the PILOT is nothing new.

"We had a PILOT with Cheniere after the storm, which generated about $881,000 per year," she said.

While discussion on the PILOT has been ongoing since October, Miller said it's especially important with their current deficit.

"We're running an $8 million deficit at this time," said Miller.

If the upcoming ruling is in favor of the plaintiffs, $7 million would go to Cameron's School Board per year.

Juror Hal McMillin questioned, "How much opposition are we seeing here?"

Bourriaque said 10 of the 12 taxing entities who would sign off on the agreement are in support. However, "The tax assessor is the only taxing entity who has opposed the agreement."

After a vote, it was a unanimous decision to support the plaintiffs.

The appeal will be heard in the Third Circuit Court of Appeal on Feb. 14. Anyone can appear to oppose it.

