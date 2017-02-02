Child with CFC gets Disney World trip - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Child with CFC gets Disney World trip

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA -

Doctors said that Myli Miller might never walk. Today, she is full of life.

Myli suffers from Cardio Facio Cutaneous Syndrome, or CFC. It is caused by a random genetic mutation.

Thanks to the Give-A-Wish Program and Performance Contractors, the Miller family is going on an all expense paid trip to Disney World. Give-A-Wish is a non-profit charitable organization that grants wishes to children with life-threatening or terminal conditions in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

"When we get to do things for these children, it just melts your heart," said Jeremy Cooper, Performance Contractors' regional manager. "It's a wonderful feeling. I'm very excited."

Myli is fighting for a stable life - something that her mother, Dakota, works very hard to give to her daughter.

"She goes to school in Jennings, so I make two trips a day to Jennings," said Dakota. "It's about 54 miles one way, and three days a week, we leave Jennings and go to Lake Charles for therapy, and we go to Houston and New Orleans for doctors."

It is a challenge every day, but Dakota isn't thinking about the mental break the Disney World trip will be for the family, but rather the opportunity for Myli.

"I think the thing I'm most excited about is that our little girl is actually going to be a little girl," she said.

Jan Little of Performance Contractors was impressed with the generosity of the Give-A-Wish Program.

"Give-A-Wish is so generous with the gifts that they not only give the children, but they provide for the entire family for their wishes to come true," she said.

Even though Myli cannot express her gratitude, her mom speaks for her.

"I think she knows. I'm very grateful because I really don't know that we would've ever gotten this opportunity if it wasn't for this," she said.

For more on the Give-A-Wish Program, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Boil advisory lifted for parts of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3

    Boil advisory lifted for parts of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:17:07 GMT
    Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has announced that the boil advisory has been lifted for those residents located on the following roads: Tanglewood Loop Lander Loop Turkey Drive Maple Drive Red Oak Lane Chinquapin Lane Dove Lane  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has announced that the boil advisory has been lifted for those residents located on the following roads: Tanglewood Loop Lander Loop Turkey Drive Maple Drive Red Oak Lane Chinquapin Lane Dove Lane  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Boil advisory announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4

    Boil advisory announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:02:27 GMT
    A boil advisory has been announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4.  The advisory is for two areas only: the 20,000 block of Hwy 26, and Royer Road, said Tony Sonnier, District 4 spokesman. The boil advisory is in place until further notice, Sonnier said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    A boil advisory has been announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4.  The advisory is for two areas only: the 20,000 block of Hwy 26, and Royer Road, said Tony Sonnier, District 4 spokesman. The boil advisory is in place until further notice, Sonnier said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Long-serving Calcasieu Sheriff's Office sergeant passed away Friday night

    Long-serving Calcasieu Sheriff's Office sergeant passed away Friday night

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:42:30 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old.   Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...

    More >>

    Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old.   Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly