Child with CFC gets Disney World trip

Doctors said that Myli Miller might never walk. Today, she is full of life.

Myli suffers from Cardio Facio Cutaneous Syndrome, or CFC. It is caused by a random genetic mutation.

Thanks to the Give-A-Wish Program and Performance Contractors, the Miller family is going on an all expense paid trip to Disney World. Give-A-Wish is a non-profit charitable organization that grants wishes to children with life-threatening or terminal conditions in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

"When we get to do things for these children, it just melts your heart," said Jeremy Cooper, Performance Contractors' regional manager. "It's a wonderful feeling. I'm very excited."

Myli is fighting for a stable life - something that her mother, Dakota, works very hard to give to her daughter.

"She goes to school in Jennings, so I make two trips a day to Jennings," said Dakota. "It's about 54 miles one way, and three days a week, we leave Jennings and go to Lake Charles for therapy, and we go to Houston and New Orleans for doctors."

It is a challenge every day, but Dakota isn't thinking about the mental break the Disney World trip will be for the family, but rather the opportunity for Myli.

"I think the thing I'm most excited about is that our little girl is actually going to be a little girl," she said.

Jan Little of Performance Contractors was impressed with the generosity of the Give-A-Wish Program.

"Give-A-Wish is so generous with the gifts that they not only give the children, but they provide for the entire family for their wishes to come true," she said.

Even though Myli cannot express her gratitude, her mom speaks for her.

"I think she knows. I'm very grateful because I really don't know that we would've ever gotten this opportunity if it wasn't for this," she said.

