SPECIAL REPORT: Road rage in SWLA

Aggressive driving is not unusual, and you've probably witnessed or experienced it firsthand - a driver zooming past at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, honking madly or even brake-checking when things don't go their way.

When those aggressive driving techniques are taken to another level, sometimes they progress to road rage incidents.

For Iowa resident Bethel Tyger that almost became a reality.

"I saw she was coming and I was not going to hit her, but she thought I was going to hit her," Tyger said. "But I wasn't and her road rage got the best of her basically and she was going to kick my butt."

Tyger was driving home on Election Day in November when she attempted to turn right at a red light at the intersection of North Thomson and Miller Avenue in Iowa, but a fellow driver had the right-of-way.

When Tyger realized she was in the wrong, she stopped, but said that didn't stop the other driver from taking things to the next level.

"So then I proceed to go and then about a 100-feet into it, she stops her car, just cold turkey stops her car right in front of (a convenience store) and next thing I know she's going like this with her arm, waving me, and telling me to come up and she's like you need to stop, you need to stop," Tyger said. "I said, 'Ma'am I did stop. I don't need to come up; we don't need to talk about this and stop traffic,' " Tyger said.

That's when Tyger noticed traffic was starting to pile up behind her, and the angry driver was approaching her.

"She starts getting out of her car and walking towards my car just yelling profanities and screaming and yelling and cars behind me have started going around me and her because they're like 'what's going on?' she said. "And after one car goes around me I just decide I am not going to entertain this anymore. This is ridiculous, nothing happened, nobody got hurt, nobody got hit, this is road rage at its finest - I guess or not finest."

Not entertaining the situation is what Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said is the best thing to do in those situations, and remain in your car.

"Should you find yourself in a situation where somebody is angry at you, obviously don't make the situation worse by doing an obscene gesture, screaming and hollering, doing something that even makes it worse, because that's all you're doing," Sheriff Mancuso said. "Whether you're right or wrong what does it matter, really and truly, so my advice is to calm down say you're sorry and go about your business and if it does not de-escalate do not get out of your car, try not to stop your car and call 911 and we will get there as soon as we can to help fix the situation if that's what needs to be done."

Tyger remained in her car and drove to City Hall in fear the other driver would continue the aggression and these types of incidents are not uncommon. A recent study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the previous year.

Statistics show:

"A typical aggressive road rager is somebody who feels entitled to the road and they are in a hurry and they are usually poor stress managers, in other words, they are in a stressful situation and they perceive the driver of the other vehicle to impede their goals and so they blow up at them," said psychologist Dr. Jerry Whiteman, with the Institute For Neuropsychiatry in Lake Charles.

He said this behavior stems from our personalities - identifying individuals who will likely be in a road rage incident is not hard to do.

"They are usually very aggressive individuals," he said. "These are people that are already borderline stressed out, and they feel like they are in a hurry and that people are just in their way and they lack empathy for the needs of others and are usually more obsessed or concerned with the individual who is too slow."

Not only can a person's personality be a tale-tell sign, Dr. Whiteman said, he added there are studies that show certain individuals are more prone to be the overly aggressive. He said that those prone to road rage are divided between men and women, but oprad ragers usually around 33 years old, although they could be as young as 18 or 19.

He also said those who have customized their car are more likely to find themselves in a road rage incident.

"The type of vehicle that would be inclined to a road rage incident is usually a customized vehicle with a lot of stickers on it," Dr. Whiteman said. "Any sticker, doesn't matter if it's 'Love Jesus' or 'I'm a Republican' or whatever, it can be how many stickers and how many efforts of customization you've done to your vehicle is an indicator of how you value your vehicle and therefore, don't treat me badly or I will react."

Whiteman added these drivers are sending a message to the world whether they know it or not.

"See, your vehicle is your representation of who you are in a sense and those people that decorate and customize their vehicles say this is me, don't mess with me," said Dr. Whiteman.

But Mancuso said an angry episode can turn deadly, and those on the road should think twice.

"We are human beings, we are not perfect, we make mistakes, and sometimes people make mistakes when they are behind the wheel and we hope that it doesn't cause a major accident and hurt somebody," Mancuso said. "But you getting angry, if you are that person that gets angry then you may need to seek some type of help to control that anger. It's not that you don't have to get angry, I get angry sometimes, we all do. it's what you do with that anger. If you take it to that next level then there could be some serious consequences."

At the end of the day, law enforcement just wants drivers to stay safe and be patient on the road.

