Deadline is Friday for Vernon residents to participate in property buyout program

Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old. Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way.
Five defendants have been sentenced for their roles in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Calcasieu Parish, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Friday, May 5. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Steven Paul Meaux, 32, of Lake Charles; Arielle Marie Ardoin, 33, of Kinder; Troy Lane Touchet, 42, of Jennings; Jose Rosalio Mendez-Gonzalez, 41, of Garland, TX; and Jorge Massu, 33, of Garland, TX, on charges of possession with intent to d
"We like to make noise. That's our favorite thing to do," said Keith Jagneaux, reenactment chair for the Buccaneers of Lake Charles.
And though those cannon shots fired earlier this afternoon might have sounded real, they were actually just practice shots.
