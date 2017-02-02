Deadline is Friday for Vernon residents to participate in property buyout program

According to Vernon Parish Police Juror David Fox, more than 100 homes in the parish were damaged by floodwater and nearly half of those impacted can't rebuild due to the change in codes or simply can't afford it.

One of those residents is Carla Egan.

"FEMA estimated $242,000 damage to our house - it was paid for," said Egan.

She owns the Trails End Cafe in Evans and after 25 years in her home, she had to set up an apartment for her family in her business.

"If I go down there, it's just too sad for me. Half of our house is in a sinkhole - a 10-foot sinkhole - but thank the Lord for this buyout that they're offering us. It does give us an option and were excited about that," said Egan.

Vernon Parish is offering to buy homes built in flood zones for whatever the market value of those properties was before last March's floods.

"There won't be any realtor fees or any closing costs the part of the program will cover that," said Vernon Parish District Three Police Juror, David Fox.

He said 75 percent of this buyout program will be funded by FEMA; the other 25 percent will come from the Sabine River Authority.

"Once the buyout is complete, if there is any structure left, it will be demolished and the parish will own the property; of course, at that time we will not be able to restructure or rebuild any of the structure besides something with a roof; it just can't have any walls that would obstruct flow of water," said Fox.

It's completely voluntary, and the property owners can back out at any time before they sign the agreement.

"The past flood history here - people have been flooded multiple times. This was one of the worst times. This has been flooded. It was a nightmare for a lot of them, so they are tired and ready to relocate," said Fox.

Egan said she was reluctant at first.

"What other option do we have because we don't want to do this again. I don't ever want to face this again - losing everything that you have; your kids stuff that you've collected through the years of your children you know it's gone," said Egan.

Fox said the process could take one-to-two years to complete.

The deadline for submitting an application is Feb. 3.

For more information on the program and how to sign up, call MPTX at 318-238-6811.

