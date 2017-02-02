McNeese baseball picked to finish fourth in Southland preseason polls

The McNeese baseball team has been tabbed to finish fourth this season by the Southland Conference head coaches and sports information directors, the league announced on Thursday.



With Cowboy skipper Justin Hill entering his fourth season at the helm of the program, the Pokes look to make a splash after recording their third consecutive 30-win season in 2016. McNeese returns 21 letterwinners from last year's roster that advanced to the SLC Tournament as well as produced five victories over top-25 ranked opponents.



The Cowboys are picked to finish fourth in the coaches poll behind defending SLC tournament champions and preseason favorite Sam Houston State, defending regular season champion Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar. Following McNeese is Central Arkansas, Northwestern State, Stephen F. Austin, New Orleans, Nicholls, Houston Baptist, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Abilene Christian and Incarnate Word.



In the SID poll, the Pokes were tabbed fourth behind Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar as Northwestern State rounded out the top five.



McNeese opens the season on Feb. 17 when it hosts Stony Brook as a part of a three-day, four-team tournament. Missouri State and Rhode Island will also participate in the event. To purchase tickets, call 562-4MSU or stop by the Jack Doland Fieldhouse during regular business hours.



Coaches Poll (first place votes)



1. Sam Houston State (11) 143

2. Southeastern Louisiana (2) 133

3. Lamar 114

4. McNeese 104

5. Central Arkansas 100

6. Northwestern State 92

7. Stephen F. Austin 80

8. New Orleans 60

9. Nicholls 53

10. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52

11. Houston Baptist 42

12. Abilene Christian 29

13. UIW 12



SID Poll (first place votes)



1. Sam Houston State (10) 142

2. Southeastern Louisiana (3) 135

3. Lamar 125

4. McNeese 101

5. Northwestern State 94

6. Central Arkansas 93

7. New Orleans 74

8. Stephen F. Austin 70

9. Nicholls 60

10. Houston Baptist 44

11. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 41

12. Abilene Christian 23

13. UIW 12

