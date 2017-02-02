McNeese baseball picked to finish fourth in Southland preseason - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese baseball picked to finish fourth in Southland preseason polls

Posted By Brady Renard, Sports Director
By McNeese State Sports Information Department
(SOURCE: Richard Martin/McNeese) (SOURCE: Richard Martin/McNeese)
FRISCO, TEXAS -

The McNeese baseball team has been tabbed to finish fourth this season by the Southland Conference head coaches and sports information directors, the league announced on Thursday.
 
With Cowboy skipper Justin Hill entering his fourth season at the helm of the program, the Pokes look to make a splash after recording their third consecutive 30-win season in 2016. McNeese returns 21 letterwinners from last year's roster that advanced to the SLC Tournament as well as produced five victories over top-25 ranked opponents.
 
The Cowboys are picked to finish fourth in the coaches poll behind defending SLC tournament champions and preseason favorite Sam Houston State, defending regular season champion Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar. Following McNeese is Central Arkansas, Northwestern State, Stephen F. Austin, New Orleans, Nicholls, Houston Baptist, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Abilene Christian and Incarnate Word.
 
In the SID poll, the Pokes were tabbed fourth behind Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar as Northwestern State rounded out the top five.
 
McNeese opens the season on Feb. 17 when it hosts Stony Brook as a part of a three-day, four-team tournament. Missouri State and Rhode Island will also participate in the event. To purchase tickets, call 562-4MSU or stop by the Jack Doland Fieldhouse during regular business hours.
 
Coaches Poll (first place votes)
 
1.      Sam Houston State (11)                 143
2.      Southeastern Louisiana (2)            133
3.      Lamar                                              114
4.      McNeese                                         104
5.      Central Arkansas                             100
6.      Northwestern State                           92
7.      Stephen F. Austin                              80
8.      New Orleans                                     60
9.      Nicholls                                             53
10.   Texas A&M-Corpus Christi                52
11.   Houston Baptist                                 42
12.   Abilene Christian                               29
13.   UIW                                                   12
 
SID Poll (first place votes)
 
1.      Sam Houston State (10)                 142
2.      Southeastern Louisiana (3)             135
3.      Lamar                                              125
4.      McNeese                                         101
5.      Northwestern State                           94
6.      Central Arkansas                              93
7.      New Orleans                                     74
8.      Stephen F. Austin                             70
9.      Nicholls                                             60
10.   Houston Baptist                                 44
11.   Texas A&M-Corpus Christi                41
12.   Abilene Christian                               23
13.   UIW                                                    12

