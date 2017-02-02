LC businessman shares story of survival and overcoming adversity

He survived and lives to share his message to all who will listen. Local businessman Nick Perioux was shot in the stomach and nearly died just over 12 years ago.

Local businessman Nick Perioux was shot in the stomach and nearly died just over 12 years ago.

Perioux told his inspiring story to a record crowd on Thursday at the Profit and Loss Association of Southwest Louisiana meeting.

His story is about overcoming adversity.

By all accounts, Perioux should have died that December night in 2004 in an attempted armed robbery and shooting as he was leaving his family's restaurant.

"I wish they had a video for people to understand how intense it was. I was shot with a 357 magnum. It went in my stomach, came out my back. It didn't hurt; it felt like air went through me," he said.

He gives credit to his surgeon for saving his life.

"Dr. Rossowski, my doctor who operated on me is here, stand up Dr. Rossowski. He saved my life," he said.

Yet Perioux fully believes it went beyond human hands.

"I've never seen an angel before, but I know that I felt the presence of an angel. There's no doubt in my mind. I didn't go into shock," he said.

Perioux tells his story to inspire and encourage - and to fulfill a promise.

"I said, 'God, you spare my life, I'll do whatever you want me to do.' And he did," he said.

He wants others to know - no matter what obstacles come, there is hope for the future. And he said he's forgiven the man who shot him, who will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

"If I can look at a man who tried to take my life and tell him, 'Hey, I forgive you,' there's not a person in this room, that something so bad happened to you, that you cannot let it go. You gotta let it go and let God operate," he said.

Perioux believes each and every person was created for a purpose.

"Why am I here? What did you create me for? God will give you clues along the way," he said.

He urges people to pick up on those clues and act on them to overcome adversity and find the purpose in their lives.

For a link to the Profit and Loss Association of Southwest Louisiana , click here.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved