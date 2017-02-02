Super Bowl LI Sights & Sounds: Mike travels to Houston

KPLC sports reporter Mike Gaither is in Houston this week catching the sights and sounds surrounding Super Bowl LI. The game is Sunday, but there's always plenty else to do.

Mike visited the NFL Experience Wednesday, where he took a ride to Mars.See more on his trip HERE.

Don't worry, he was back in time to visit Pinto Ranch Western Wear today. Learn more on 7News at 6 and FOX29 News at Nine.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.