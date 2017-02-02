Sulphur PD: Shoplifter in custody following high-speed chase

One man is in custody following a high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The police chase began when a shoplifter who had been caught got in his car and fled, according to Mel Estess, Sulphur Police Department spokesman. The man was driving at speeds more than 100 miles per hour. State police assisted in the pursuit.

The man was taken into custody without incident, authorities said. No one was injured.

