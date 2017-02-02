Sulphur PD: Shoplifter in custody following high-speed chase - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Sulphur PD: Shoplifter in custody following high-speed chase

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

One man is in custody following a high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The police chase began when a shoplifter who had been caught got in his car and fled, according to Mel Estess, Sulphur Police Department spokesman. The man was driving at speeds more than 100 miles per hour. State police assisted in the pursuit.

The man was taken into custody without incident, authorities said. No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Boil advisory lifted for parts of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3

    Boil advisory lifted for parts of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:17:07 GMT
    Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has announced that the boil advisory has been lifted for those residents located on the following roads: Tanglewood Loop Lander Loop Turkey Drive Maple Drive Red Oak Lane Chinquapin Lane Dove Lane  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has announced that the boil advisory has been lifted for those residents located on the following roads: Tanglewood Loop Lander Loop Turkey Drive Maple Drive Red Oak Lane Chinquapin Lane Dove Lane  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Boil advisory announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4

    Boil advisory announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:02:27 GMT
    A boil advisory has been announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4.  The advisory is for two areas only: the 20,000 block of Hwy 26, and Royer Road, said Tony Sonnier, District 4 spokesman. The boil advisory is in place until further notice, Sonnier said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    A boil advisory has been announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4.  The advisory is for two areas only: the 20,000 block of Hwy 26, and Royer Road, said Tony Sonnier, District 4 spokesman. The boil advisory is in place until further notice, Sonnier said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Long-serving Calcasieu Sheriff's Office sergeant passed away Friday night

    Long-serving Calcasieu Sheriff's Office sergeant passed away Friday night

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:42:30 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old.   Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...

    More >>

    Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old.   Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly