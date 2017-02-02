WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Groundhog Day

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The man accused of stabbing a Lake Charles couple is found guilty.

A new report says 1,000 jobs were lost in Lake Charles metro area in just the last month.

It's Groundhog Day! So for the 131st time, the country's most famous weather prognosticator will determine when spring will arrive.

Plus, a local family affected by organ transplant is raising awareness about organ donation through fashion.

And alligator hunters interested in hunting permits for the Sabine, Lacassine and Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuges are being urged to apply February 2 through March 3.

In weather, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures above normal in the 70s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.