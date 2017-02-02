WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Groundhog Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Groundhog Day

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The man accused of stabbing a Lake Charles couple is found guilty.

A new report says 1,000 jobs were lost in Lake Charles metro area in just the last month.

It's Groundhog Day! So for the 131st time, the country's most famous weather prognosticator will determine when spring will arrive.

Plus, a local family affected by organ transplant is raising awareness about organ donation through fashion.

And alligator hunters interested in hunting permits for the Sabine, Lacassine and Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuges are being urged to apply February 2 through March 3.

In weather, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures above normal in the 70s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  • Boil advisory lifted for parts of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:17:07 GMT
    Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has announced that the boil advisory has been lifted for those residents located on the following roads: Tanglewood Loop Lander Loop Turkey Drive Maple Drive Red Oak Lane Chinquapin Lane Dove Lane  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
  • Boil advisory announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:02:27 GMT
    A boil advisory has been announced for parts of Jeff Davis Water District 4.  The advisory is for two areas only: the 20,000 block of Hwy 26, and Royer Road, said Tony Sonnier, District 4 spokesman. The boil advisory is in place until further notice, Sonnier said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
  • Long-serving Calcasieu Sheriff's Office sergeant passed away Friday night

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:42:30 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Sgt. Lorne Mott of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office passed away Friday night, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Sgt. Mott had been battling cancer; he was 44 years old.   Mott had been serving his community for 16 years with the Sheriff's Office. He'd been a sergeant for the last three years. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his three children, and one grandson - with two more grandchildren on the way. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...

