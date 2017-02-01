Job count drops in December, but sees overall rise in 2016

Despite experiencing an economic boom, Lake Charles actually lost 1,000 jobs in December 2016, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission's monthly report.

The construction sector took a hit, losing 600 jobs in December. But the question is why?

"So many of our construction workers are transient and what they'll do is they'll find an opportunity when the work gets slow to take a voluntary layoff and go home and visit with their families," said R.B. Smith, vice president of workforce development for the SWLA Economic Development Alliance.+

Smith said that this drop is something that happens every year.

"Supply lines shut down;, there's a lot of things we're not able to bring in and keep jobs staffed up completely, so it's a good opportunity for folks to take a little break," he said.

While the city's employment dropped for the month, it gained 1,700 local jobs and 1,300 construction jobs in 2016.

Southwest Louisiana residents are taking full advantage of those jobs.

"We have data that shows more than 50 percent of the construction workers have residences within 50 miles of the construction sites," said Smith.

And technical college like SOWELA are creating programs and working with industries to make sure they hire Southwest Louisiana residents.

"Our business is to train the workforce," said William Mayo, SOWELA's workforce director. "The workforce is from Southwest Louisiana - and that's the important piece - they want local people, those who are vested in our community."

Lake Charles' presence is also very important when it comes to the overall unemployment rate in Louisiana.



"We're critically important to keep that number from being 8.2, perhaps," said Smith. "It's the fact that we're able to absorb some of those folks and help some of those folks in employment here in our job market."

But despite the minor setback, Smith sees both the economy and jobs growing for a few more years

"There's plenty of opportunity if someone wants to work," he said. "There's a place to get a job."

